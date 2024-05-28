Wipro Limited announced a partnership with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop AI-driven technologies aimed at improving health behaviors and managing long-term health disorders. This collaboration will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to provide precision support for health and wellbeing on a population scale.

Wipro’s R&D team, part of Lab45 informed they will create a personal care engine designed to consider an individual’s health history, desired health state, and behavioral responses. This AI-driven engine will focus on promoting healthy aging, positive lifestyle changes, and psychosocial wellbeing, with a particular emphasis on reducing and managing cardiovascular disease risks and correlated neurodegenerative disorders.

The company informed that the effectiveness of the personal care engine will be tested through a digital app-based trial conducted in collaboration with CBR at IISc. This trial aims to generate evidence regarding the engine’s impact on long-term health outcomes. Dr. Ajay Chander, Head of Research and Development at Wipro Limited, said, “Our focus on cardiovascular conditions is due to their strong association with long-term cognitive issues and the potential for significant health benefits”

