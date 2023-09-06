Wipro Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.51 per cent after the company announced that it was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Wipro’s FullStride Cloud offers a customised approach to creating a cloud ecosystem that optimises data utilisation and business operations in the cloud.

Jo Debecker, Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, “This also reinforces our commitment to providing clients the industry’s leading infrastructure to applications cloud portfolio, leveraging our deep industry and engineering experience, empowering clients to build better businesses that run through the cloud.”

The shares were up by 0.51 per cent to Rs. 439.95 at 09.50 a.m. on the BSE.