WiseX, India’s leading neo-realty alternative investment platform has launched Securitised Debt Instrument (SDI) through its debut opportunity - Navratna SDI.

The SDI securities have received an ‘A’ rating from Acuité Ratings & Research Limited and have been listed in the BSE Stock Exchange. The company aims to raise ₹15 crore which will be used to meet the funding requirements of a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider, Svaryu Energy.

The receivables from NLC India Ltd have been purchased from Svaryu that will be utilised for investor repayments. SDI’s are a SEBI regulated framework that offers investors access to differentiated fixed-income investment opportunities, The Navratna SDI offers a 13.26 per cent IRR to investors with a minimum investment of ₹15 lakh. With this launch, WiseX expands its product offerings in the alternate investment realm to its 60,000 users.

Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX, said, “As one of the frontrunners in alternative investments in real estate space, we are thrilled to launch our maiden offering in the SDI lineup – Navratna SDI. The Navratna SDI is designed with an aim to empower our retail investors in accessing institutional grade opportunities with curated security and risk-adjusted returns.”

“The introduction of this SDI instrument marks a significant milestone as the launch of a new regulated product vertical at WiseX. We plan on facilitating more than ₹500 crore through such investments by FY 2025,” he added.

Through this unique investment opportunity, investors can leverage WiseX’s track record in efficiently managing deals to earn compelling returns on a monthly and quarterly basis. The future receivables of NLC India Limited, a ‘AAA’ rated Navratna PSE, have been bought by Alpha Yield 023 (Trust) which is managed by a SEBI registered trustee.

The trust will issue securities against the investment amount and distribute future receivables per pay-out schedule. Under the OandM contract of Svaryu with NLC India, receivables are long-term and credible that amounts to 2.2X the investor pay-out. The securities are further backed by cash collaterals and personal guarantees to further safeguard investor interest.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit