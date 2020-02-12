With AUM at ₹3.82-lakh-cr, SBI MF becomes the largest fund house

Clean facts about sustainability
SBI Mutual Fund has moved three notches up to emerge as the largest fund house by displacing HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI MF at the top.
The asset under management of SBI MF was up by ₹21,000 crore month-on-month to ₹3.82-lakh crore at the end of January while that of HDFC MF was at ₹3.79 lakh crore. ICICI MF came a distant third with an AUM of ₹3.68 lakh crore.
The sharp jump in equity markets and reversal of inflow into debt schemes had pushed up assets of mutual fund industry in January.
Incidentally, SBI MF is already the largest when it comes to managing equity assets. Its equity AUM was up by ₹3,000 crore month-on-month to ₹1.93-lakh crore while debt assets increased by ₹15,000 crore to ₹1.63-lakh crore, ranking third in the industry.
The fund house operates 695 schemes of which 334 are open-ended and 361 are close-ended.
Tarun Birani Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors said to review the work of any fund house four ‘P’s are important such as process, people, performance and parent.
SBI MF demonstrated strong process-orientation while following mandates and focus on themes such as ESG helped them in moving towards better quality portfolio. Moreover, the diversified fund management team helped it in getting more divergent views resulting in better portfolio construction, he said.
Systematic investment plan (SIP) has become the most preferred route for retail investors. Investments through SIP stayed above ₹8,000-crore-mark for 14 consecutive months with a new high of ₹8,532 crore in January.
The SIP AUM increased by ₹7,846 crore to ₹3.25-lakh crore. The industry opened 12.07 lakh SIPs in January while 5.95 lakh of them were either closed or matured last month. The overall SIP account in operations was at 3.03 crore.
The systematic investment plan route of investments would have benefited SBI MF the most as its parent SBI with the largest bank branch network in rural India, propagating SIP culture to its customers, said an analyst.
The AUM of mutual fund industry was up 5 per cent at ₹27.85-lakh crore last month.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
I am a 35-year-old investor working as a Communications Consultant. I have mutual fund investments in the ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...