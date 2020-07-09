YES Bank FPO to open on July 15

Private sector lender YES Bank’s follow-on public offer will open on July 15 and close on July 17.

It plans to raise as much as ₹15,000 crore by way of a fresh issue of equity shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to ₹200 crore. “The bank has filed a red herring prospectus dated July 7, 2020, in connection with the Offer, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai,” it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Anchor investors can bid on July 14. The bank’s scrip was up 1.72 per cent in intra day trading on the BSE.