YES Bank tops Sensex-pack gainers

Updated on June 20, 2019 Published on June 20, 2019

 

After touching a fresh 52-week low of ₹98.75 on the BSE, the shares of YES Bank rebounded sharply with above average volume on Thursday. The stock made a new 52-week low of ₹98.7 on the NSE. The scrip of YES Bank rose on the back of short-covering and confident statement made by the MD and CEO Ravneet Gill that the lender ‘will be re-rated by next quarter’.

After hitting the lows, the shares of the lender started moving northward and intra-day hit a high of ₹115.9 before settling at ₹114.55, up 10.94 per cent, on the BSE. On the volume front, over 1.22 crore shares traded on the BSE against the two-week average of 76.92 lakh. Incidentally, the stock’s day’s high and close were the same on both the BSE and the NSE.

Published on June 20, 2019
Yes Bank Ltd
