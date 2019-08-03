Broker's call: Zee Entertainment (Accumulate)

Elara Capital

Zee Entertainment (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹341.5

Target: ₹410

Zee Entertainment has announced its long-awaited stake sale of 11 per cent to Invesco Oppenheimer Funds for ₹400 a share, which is a premium of 10 per cent over the CMP and a mere 5 per cent premium over the six-month average price of ₹387 accordin to norms. Post completion of the deal, the Oppenheimer stake in the company will be around 19 per cent.

The only positive outcome of this deal is promoters retaining control. However, we are surprised by management’s confidence over fetching a higher value for non-media assets (infra, solar and transmission), given troubled times in these verticals. Invesco Oppenheimer is already an existing shareholder with a 7.7 per cent stake; an increased stake by an existing investor has not excited us after such a prolonged delay to execute the deal, but it has provided some respite for further downside on the stock, which continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation of 17x FY21E P/E. Hence, we reiterate our ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of ₹410 based on 20x FY21E P/E, given the stock does not provide scope for a major re-rating, given the threat of digital content consumption, which would be bolstered further by the launch of Jio FTH in the near term.