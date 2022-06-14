Zerodha chief sees ‘silver lining’ for India in stormy market

The “silver lining” in the current global market meltdown is that India may fare better relative to others, according to Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of stock trading platform Zerodha.

Kamath took to Twitter to share his views on the current situation, stating that India may do relatively better than other markets due to low leverage in the capital markets. He added that leverage in times like these usually accentuates the fall.

Leverage is like WMD (Weapon of mass destruction), resulting in excesses both on the way up and down. When markets fall, long leveraged positions are required to bring additional margins, failing which positions are forced to exit resulting in the markets falling even more. 2/4 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 13, 2022

Kamath lauded the regulatory changes that restricted the leverage offered by brokers to margin funding, that too at low levels.

Even in F&O, most business has moved to options, which while being risky for a trader doesn't bring in as much risk of forced liquidations to the overall markets as futures.

Btw, impossible to figure out the leverage FIIs have outside India that may lead to liquidations here. 4/4 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 13, 2022

Global markets are reeling under inflationary pressures as investors remained concerned about aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation. US stocks tumbled on Monday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committe meeting. Bears had also tightened their grip on the Indian markets with Sensex closing nearly 1,400 points lower on Monday and Nifty ending below 15,800.