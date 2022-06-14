Zerodha chief sees ‘silver lining’ for India in stormy market

The “silver lining” in the current global market meltdown is that India may fare better relative to others, according to Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of stock trading platform Zerodha.
Kamath took to Twitter to share his views on the current situation, stating that India may do relatively better than other markets due to low leverage in the capital markets. He added that leverage in times like these usually accentuates the fall.
Kamath lauded the regulatory changes that restricted the leverage offered by brokers to margin funding, that too at low levels.
Global markets are reeling under inflationary pressures as investors remained concerned about aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation. US stocks tumbled on Monday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committe meeting. Bears had also tightened their grip on the Indian markets with Sensex closing nearly 1,400 points lower on Monday and Nifty ending below 15,800.
