June 25, 2024 10:58

CLSA on Zomato

Buy Call, Target Rs 248

Prosus’ Annual Report For FY24 Shows Swiggy’s Overall GOV Grew By 26% YoY

Overall gross order value (GOV) Includes Food Delivery + Quick-Commerce

Swiggy’s Overall GOV Growth Lagged Co’s Corresponding Growth Of 36% During The Same Period

Swiggy’s Overall Rev Growth Was 24% YoY While Zomato’s Adj Rev Growth Was 55.9% YoY

Swiggy’s Trading Losses Reduced To $158 m During FY24

Co Reported A Positive EBITDA Of $5 m During FY24

UBS on Zomato

Buy, Target Rs 250

Swiggy’s GOV Grew 26% YoY As Of Dec’23 With 104 m Users Per Prosus

Swiggy’s Food Delivery GOV Grew ‘Double Digits’ With Improved Advertising & Platform Fees

Q-Com Saw ‘Fast’ GOV Growth With 487 Darkstores In 26 Cities For Swiggy

In Swiggy’s Comparison, Co’s GOV Grew 37% In FY24 & It Had 530 Darkstores As Of Mar’24