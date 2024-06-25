Zomato Stocks, Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates: Find all the live updates related to Zomato share prices and major developments here.

  • June 25, 2024 10:58

    Zomato Stock Live Today: Brokerage calls on Zomato

    CLSA on Zomato

    Buy Call, Target Rs 248

    Prosus’ Annual Report For FY24 Shows Swiggy’s Overall GOV Grew By 26% YoY

    Overall gross order value (GOV) Includes Food Delivery + Quick-Commerce

    Swiggy’s Overall GOV Growth Lagged Co’s Corresponding Growth Of 36% During The Same Period

    Swiggy’s Overall Rev Growth Was 24% YoY While Zomato’s Adj Rev Growth Was 55.9% YoY

    Swiggy’s Trading Losses Reduced To $158 m During FY24

    Co Reported A Positive EBITDA Of $5 m During FY24

    UBS on Zomato

    Buy, Target Rs 250

    Swiggy’s GOV Grew 26% YoY As Of Dec’23 With 104 m Users Per Prosus

    Swiggy’s Food Delivery GOV Grew ‘Double Digits’ With Improved Advertising & Platform Fees

    Q-Com Saw ‘Fast’ GOV Growth With 487 Darkstores In 26 Cities For Swiggy

    In Swiggy’s Comparison, Co’s GOV Grew 37% In FY24 & It Had 530 Darkstores As Of Mar’24

  • June 25, 2024 10:55

    Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 1.61% to ₹202.05 on the BSE while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹201.95 up by 1.52%.

  • June 25, 2024 10:50

    Zomato News Updates: Zomato’s FY23-24 revenue soars to ₹121.14 billion

    Zomato reported a turnaround in its financial performance for FY23-24, achieving revenue of ₹121,140 million, up from ₹70,792 million in the previous year. The company recorded an EBITDA of ₹420 million, improving from the previous year’s negative ₹12,105 million, and an adjusted PAT of ₹3,510 million, shifting from a loss of ₹9,716 million.

  • June 25, 2024 10:13

    Zomato Stock Live Updates: Emkay maintains BUY rating on Zomato

    According to a report by Emkay, Zomato’s Gross Order Value (GOV) grew by approximately 26% YoY in CY23. Zomato’s higher growth rate is attributed to the superior performance of its Quick Commerce segment. Emkay maintains a BUY rating on Zomato with a target price of ₹230 per share.

  • June 25, 2024 10:04

