Asia Index, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has announced a reconstitution of its indices effective December 23.

Zomato will replace JSW Steel in the Sensex, the exchange said on Friday. Jio Financial Services, Suzlon Energy, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Samvardhana Motherson International and PB Fintech will make an entry in BSE 100. Ashok Leyland, PI Industries, IDFC First Bank, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, UPL and APL Apollo Tubes will exit BSE 100.

