Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.25 per cent to ₹1,031.95 on the BSE. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboratories for Cabozantinib Tablets, a generic version of CABOMETYX, intended for the US market.

Under the agreement, MSN Laboratories will handle the manufacturing and supply of the generic Cabozantinib Tablets upon receiving regulatory approval. Zydus will be responsible for marketing, distribution, and sales of the product in the US. The company reported MSN was the first to submit a complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Cabozantinib Tablets, making it eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, The Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, “This partnership with MSN Laboratories, underscores our commitment to provide patients with access to high-quality, affordable medications. Cabozantinib Tablets is an important treatment option for many cancer patients, and we are pleased to work with MSN to bring the generic version of CABOMETYX® to the US market.”

The total addressable market opportunity for Cabozantinib Tablets in the US, is estimated to be approximately $1.46 billion, according to IQVIA MAT March, 2024.