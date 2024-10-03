Zydus Wellness, an Indian FMCG company, has expanded its Complan brand into the adult nutrition market with the launch of VieMax. Announced today, this move marks the brand’s first venture into adult nutrition in over 50 years.

The shares of Zydus Wellness Limited were trading flat at ₹1,947 on the NSE today at 1:30 pm.

Zydus says that VieMax is formulated with proteins, prebiotics, and probiotics, targeting gut wellness, muscle strength, and immunity in adults. The product aims to address nutritional deficiencies prevalent among Indian adults, with studies showing 73 per cent of Indians are protein deficient and 71 per cent of individuals aged 30-55 have poor muscle health.

Available in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors, VieMax contains “2.6 billion probiotics and 9 per cent prebiotics per serving”. The product will be sold exclusively through pharmacies.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, stated that VieMax complements their existing portfolio and extends their commitment to comprehensive health solutions for adults.

This launch comes as Zydus Wellness, known for brands like Sugar Free and Glucon-D, seeks to expand its presence in the wellness sector. The company currently serves customers in over 25 countries across three continents.