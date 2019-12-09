Money & Banking

₹10-lakh cr MUDRA loans sanctioned

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

The government on Monday said more than ₹10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1. The PMMY is a scheme launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. “Under the PMMY, 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of ₹10.24 lakh crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019,” Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar saidPTI

