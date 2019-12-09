₹10-lakh cr MUDRA loans sanctioned

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
The government on Monday said more than ₹10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1. The PMMY is a scheme launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. “Under the PMMY, 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of ₹10.24 lakh crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019,” Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar saidPTI
