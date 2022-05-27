₹100 is the most preferred banknote, ₹2,000 the least: RBI survey

May 27

The Reserve Bank of India’s Banknote Survey of Consumers findings revealed that, among banknotes, ₹100 was the most preferred while ₹2,000 was the least preferred denomination.

Among coins, denomination of ₹5 was the most preferred whereas ₹1 was the least preferred.

Banknote security feature

Watermark of Mahatma Gandhi’s image followed by windowed security thread were the most recognised security feature.

Around three per cent of the respondents were not aware of any banknote security feature. Overall, approximately 7 out of 10 respondents were found to be satisfied with the new series of banknotes.

Among the Visually Impaired Respondents, majority were found to be aware of the quality of paper and size of the banknotes.

RBI said a diverse sample of 11,000 respondents from rural, semiurban, urban and metropolitan areas, spanning 28 states and three union territories participated in the survey.

The survey also included 351 visually impaired respondents.

The survey covered respondents from the age of 18 to 79 years with a gender representation of 60:40 for males and females.