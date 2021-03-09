14 CGMs/GMs elevated as Executive Directors in various public sector banks

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the elevation of 14 Chief General Managers/ General Managers to the post of Executive Director in various public sector banks (PSBs).

This move comes nearly six months after the Banks Board Bureau recommended 13 names to be appointed as EDs in various banks.

While Swarup Kumar Saha, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab National Bank for a period of three years, Debadatta Chand, who is currently Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.

K. Satyanarayana Raju, who is currently Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Executive Director in Canara Bank. Nitesh Ranjan, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Union Bank of India for a period of three years.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of Monika Kalia, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India, as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years. Swarup Dasgupta , who is currently General Manager, Bank of India, has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years.

Also, M. Karthikeyan, who is currently General Manager, Indian Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years. lshraq All Khan, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in UCO Bank.

Vivek Wahi, who is now General Manager, Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

While S. Srimathy, who is now Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Overseas Bank for a period of three years, B. Vijaykumar, who is now General Manager, Bank of India, has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Maharashtra.

Raghavendra Venkatasheshan Kollegal, who is currently General Manager, Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab and Sind Bank. While Rajeev Puri, who is now Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank has been appointed as Executive Director, Central Bank of India, Imran Amin Siddiqui, who is now General Manager, Indian Bank has been elevated as Executive Director, Indian Bank for a period of three years