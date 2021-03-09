14 CGMs/GMs elevated as Executive Directors in various public sector banks

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the elevation of 14 Chief General Managers/ General Managers to the post of Executive Director in various public sector banks (PSBs).
This move comes nearly six months after the Banks Board Bureau recommended 13 names to be appointed as EDs in various banks.
While Swarup Kumar Saha, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab National Bank for a period of three years, Debadatta Chand, who is currently Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.
K. Satyanarayana Raju, who is currently Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Executive Director in Canara Bank. Nitesh Ranjan, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Union Bank of India for a period of three years.
The ACC has also approved the appointment of Monika Kalia, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India, as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years. Swarup Dasgupta , who is currently General Manager, Bank of India, has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years.
Also, M. Karthikeyan, who is currently General Manager, Indian Bank has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of India for a period of three years. lshraq All Khan, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in UCO Bank.
Vivek Wahi, who is now General Manager, Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Central Bank of India for a period of three years.
While S. Srimathy, who is now Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Overseas Bank for a period of three years, B. Vijaykumar, who is now General Manager, Bank of India, has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Maharashtra.
Raghavendra Venkatasheshan Kollegal, who is currently General Manager, Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab and Sind Bank. While Rajeev Puri, who is now Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank has been appointed as Executive Director, Central Bank of India, Imran Amin Siddiqui, who is now General Manager, Indian Bank has been elevated as Executive Director, Indian Bank for a period of three years
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...