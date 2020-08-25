₹2,000 currency notes not printed in 2019-20: RBI Annual Report

Currency notes of ₹2,000 were not printed in 2019-20 and their circulation has also declined, according to the Annual Report of the Reserve Bank of India.

The report, which was issued on Tuesday, revealed that there was no indent or supply of ₹2,000 currency notes last fiscal from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran or the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India.

“In value terms, the share of ₹500 and ₹2,000 bank notes together accounted for 83.4 per cent of the total value of notes in circulation at end-March 2020, with a sharp increase in the share of ₹500 banknotes,” according to the RBI’s Annual Report 2019-20.

Just 27,398 lakh pieces of ₹2,000 notes were in circulation as on March 31, 2020, constituting 2.4 per cent of the total volume of notes as against 32,910 lakh pieces at end-March 2019 or 3 per cent of the notes in circulation.

The number of ₹2,000 notes in circulation as at March end 2018 was much higher at ₹33,632 lakh pieces, amounting to 3.3 per cent of the total notes in circulation.

In value terms also, the share of ₹2,000 notes had declined to 22.6 per cent as on March 31, 2020 from 31.2 per cent at end-March 2019 and 37.3 per cent at end-March 2018.The ₹2,000 notes were introduced by the RBI after demonetisation of high-value notes ₹500 (old series) and ₹1,000 in November 2016.

The report revealed that ₹500 notes in terms of numbers accounted for 25.4 per cent of the currency in circulation, while in value terms, it accounted for 60.8 per cent in 2019-20.

“The value and volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 14.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, during 2019-20,” the report further said, adding that, in volume terms, ₹10 and ₹100 bank notes constituted 43.4 per cent of the total notes in circulation at end-March 2020.

However, the indent and supply of bank notes were lower last fiscal by 13.1 per cent and 23.3 per cent than the previous fiscal.

The RBI attributed this “mainly due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown”.

Counterfeit notes

The report also revealed that there was a decline in the number of counterfeit currency notes detected in 2019-20 at 2,96,695 pieces compared to 3,17,384 in 2018-19.

“During 2019-20, out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector, 4.6 per cent were detected at the RBI and 95.4 per cent by other banks,” the report said.

Compared to the previous year, there was an increase of 144.6 per cent, 28.7 per cent, 151.2 per cent and 37.5 per cent in counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of ₹10, ₹50, ₹200 and ₹500.

Counterfeit notes in the denominations of ₹20, ₹100 and ₹2,000 declined by 37.7 per cent, 23.7 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively.