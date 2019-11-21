Money & Banking

customer outreach initiative

₹2.53-lakh cr loans disbursed by PSBs in October: Finance Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

The Ministry of Finance.   -  The Hindu

 

At the end of the second and last phase of the customer outreach initiative, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September, public sector banks (PSBs) had, in aggregate, disbursed loans worth ₹2.53-lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

While the first phase (from October 1 to 9) saw loan disbursals of ₹81,695 crore, the second phase (from October 9 to October 31) saw disbursals of ₹1,70,893 crore. While 226 districts were covered under the first phase, as many as 148 districts were covered under the second phase.

Of the total disbursement of ₹2,52,589 crore (including camps and branches), ₹1,05,599 crore was disbursed towards new term loan and ₹46,800 crore towards new working capital loans, an official release said. Total credit of ₹19,627.26 crore was given by PSBs to NBFCs in October.

 

State PSUs
