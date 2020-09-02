3one4 Capital launches Rs750-crore opportunities fund

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Bengaluru-based 3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has launched a ₹750-crore ($100 million) early-growth opportunities fund to invest in tech start-ups in India.
The firm was founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai, the sons of former Infosys Chief Financial Officer, TV Mohandas Pai.
The fund – Fund III – will increase 3one4 Capital’s asset under management to over ₹1,550 crore ($210 million), the company said in a statement.
The fund has been subscribed more than 40 per cent of its targeted corpus of $100 million, with commitments from new and existing investors. Fund III is being launched within three quarters from its last fund’s closure in December 2019.
These investors include family offices, endowments, foundations, and corporate and financial institutional investors. The successive fund raise is a testimony to the team’s consistent track record in the Indian early-stage ecosystem.
“At 3one4 Capital, our objective is to work with Indian entrepreneurs and help build transformative companies. Our investor base now combines an intellectually-diverse and globally-positioned pool of resources that provide a consistent competitive edge to the firm and its portfolio companies. By deepening our access to strategic corporations and investors, we can now direct more meaningful capital through the firm’s bottoms-up selection routines to discover the next set of generational tech companies from India,” said Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital.
The deployment of Fund III will be across 25 to 30 early-stage start-ups, with focus areas such as SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct-to-Consumer, media and content, FinTech, and Deep Technology.
“The current paradigm shift has demanded the acceleration of disruptive business models and a rebalancing of the early-stage investment lens. With this new fund, 3one4 Capital is purpose-built to be deeply involved across the lifecycle of the next innovation engines from India. Our deep involvement model is designed to help founders optimise for sustainable growth by serving as a force multiplier on the path towards defensible long-term value creation,” said Siddarth Pai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital.
The firm has four prior funds (including a dedicated seed fund, Rising I and an opportunity fund, Continuum I) through which it currently has ₹800 crore ($110 million) of AUM.
3one4’s investments include Licious, BetterPlace, Open, Bugworks, YourStory, DarwinBox, Pocket Aces, Faircent, Begin, LoanTap, Jupiter, Yulu, and Tracxn.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...