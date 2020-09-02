3one4 Capital launches Rs750-crore opportunities fund

Bengaluru-based 3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has launched a ₹750-crore ($100 million) early-growth opportunities fund to invest in tech start-ups in India.

The firm was founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai, the sons of former Infosys Chief Financial Officer, TV Mohandas Pai.

The fund – Fund III – will increase 3one4 Capital’s asset under management to over ₹1,550 crore ($210 million), the company said in a statement.

The fund has been subscribed more than 40 per cent of its targeted corpus of $100 million, with commitments from new and existing investors. Fund III is being launched within three quarters from its last fund’s closure in December 2019.

Investors

These investors include family offices, endowments, foundations, and corporate and financial institutional investors. The successive fund raise is a testimony to the team’s consistent track record in the Indian early-stage ecosystem.

“At 3one4 Capital, our objective is to work with Indian entrepreneurs and help build transformative companies. Our investor base now combines an intellectually-diverse and globally-positioned pool of resources that provide a consistent competitive edge to the firm and its portfolio companies. By deepening our access to strategic corporations and investors, we can now direct more meaningful capital through the firm’s bottoms-up selection routines to discover the next set of generational tech companies from India,” said Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital.

The deployment of Fund III will be across 25 to 30 early-stage start-ups, with focus areas such as SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct-to-Consumer, media and content, FinTech, and Deep Technology.

“The current paradigm shift has demanded the acceleration of disruptive business models and a rebalancing of the early-stage investment lens. With this new fund, 3one4 Capital is purpose-built to be deeply involved across the lifecycle of the next innovation engines from India. Our deep involvement model is designed to help founders optimise for sustainable growth by serving as a force multiplier on the path towards defensible long-term value creation,” said Siddarth Pai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital.

The firm has four prior funds (including a dedicated seed fund, Rising I and an opportunity fund, Continuum I) through which it currently has ₹800 crore ($110 million) of AUM.

3one4’s investments include Licious, BetterPlace, Open, Bugworks, YourStory, DarwinBox, Pocket Aces, Faircent, Begin, LoanTap, Jupiter, Yulu, and Tracxn.