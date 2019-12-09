5.91 cr people enrolled under PMJJBY

As many as 5.91 crore people have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and 15.47 crore people enlisted under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) since the launch of the two social security schemes in 2015, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Minister said for creating a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor and the under-privileged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the two schemes in the insurance sector on pan-India basis on May 9, 2015 in Kolkata. PTI