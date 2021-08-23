83% of RBI’s MPC statements had net negative sentiment : Study

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Negative sentiment had dominated the statements of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) since its first meeting in October 2016 to the latest one in August 2021, according to a sentiment scoring analysis done by professors of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.
The communication sentiment study of RBI’s MPC statements, done by professors Vidya Mahambare and Jalaj Pathak, was based on analysis of 180 statements of MPC members related to 30 meetings (6 member statements per meeting) held between October 2016 and August 2021.
“An overwhelming majority over 83 per cent (149 out of 180 MPC member statements) have a net negative sentiment, reflecting up until 2019 the weak domestic economic environment and from March 2020 the adverse sentiment as a result of the Covid pandemic,” the analysis found.
The study used an improved sentiment analysis technique which assigns a positive or a negative net sentiment score for each statement which is then averaged for every meeting. A negative score can arise due to concerns related to lower domestic/global growth and/or higher inflation and inflation expectations, financial instability, and vice-a-versa for the positive score.
The researchers said that since communication sentiment is not directly quantifiable, researchers have begun to use text analysis techniques to convert the qualitative information contained in central banks’ communication such as monetary policy statements and central bankers’ speeches, into a quantitative indicator.
Also read: MPC Minutes: ‘Not for extended accommodative stance’
“However, there hasn’t been such sentiment analysis of the statements of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). This research note is the first attempt to quantify and compare net sentiment in statements of MPC members of India’s central bank, the RBI,” the authors noted.
Out of 30 MPC meetings held until August 2021, the average MPC communication sentiment is negative for 26 MPC meetings, marginally positive for 1 (October 2016), and nearly neutral for 3 meetings (December 2016, April 2018, and February 2021), the report found.
However, the report added that the longest consecutive worsening of the negative sentiment in six MPC meetings was in the pre-Covid period from August 2018 to June 2019.
“Before the pandemic hit, the communication sentiment had begun to improve but hit the lowest point in the statements of March -2020. Since October 2020 once again the sentiments expressed in the MPC statements had improved, before deteriorating again in April 2021 on the expectation of the second wave,” the report said.
“The average net sentiment in the MPC statements remained negative and marginally worsened in the latest August 2021 meeting,” the report concluded.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...