Aavas Financiers to raise ₹100 crore through NCDs

Our Bureau | Updated on December 25, 2020 Published on December 25, 2020

The Executive Committee of the Board of Jaipur-headquartered Aavas Financiers Ltd on Thursday approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount of ₹100 crore on a private placement basis.

The NCDs, having a face value of ₹10 lakh each, are rated, listed, senior, secured, and redeemable, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Aavas Financiers (formerly known as Au Housing Finance) is primarily engaged in providing housing loans to customers belonging to low and middle-income segments in semi-urban and rural areas.

As at September-end 2020, the housing finance company had assets under management of ₹8,367 crore. It currently has operations in 11 states namely: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

