About 45% fintech lenders see no impact of Covid-19 second wave on loan disbursements: FACE Survey

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
About 45 per cent of fintech and digital lenders did not witness any significant impact on business during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.
In fact, they continued to disburse loans at the same or higher levels as they did in the fourth quarter of 2021, it revealed.
The survey by Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) of over 100 members revealed that 56.3 per cent of respondents continued to disburse loans in the second wave of the pandemic but did so cautiously and selectively.
Also read: Fintech start-up Boxop ties up with Mahindra Insurance for Covid treatment
About 31.3 per cent of the respondents disbursed loans at the same rate as that of pre- Covid levels while 12.5 per cent were disbursing loans at higher levels that the January-to-March 2021 quarter.
“Members with large customer-base have observed lesser impact on disbursement business continued to provide support,” the survey revealed, adding that members involved in lending to self-employed customers have seen some impact on lending linked to business closures for significant period.
“The study was conducted to understand the impact of Covid-19 second wave on digital lending business and fintech industry. The report highlights that how the Covid-19 outbreak and moratorium announcement by RBI has led to uncertainties in the lending business; however, the impact of pandemic on the digital lending business was less severe than compared to the last wave,” said a statement on Friday.
The survey also revealed that about 56 per cent of the members expect to provide loan restructuring to 10 per cent or less of the customers.
In terms of collections, about 69 per cent of the respondents said they see 10 per cent to 20 per cent less collections in the 31-60 day overdue bucket and 61-90 day overdue bucket.
The respondents had retrained their underwriting models after the initial wave of Covid-19 since these models continued to perform well during the second wave. The survey claims that 57.1 per cent of the respondents prefer using the underwriting model that was used during the first wave.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...