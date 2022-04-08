About 5 crore Bandhan Bank shares change hands

About 5 crore shares of Bandhan Bank were sold in a block deal in early morning trade on Friday.

This amounts to about 3.1 per cent stake in the private sector bank.

Details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately available although reports indicate HDFC Ltd has pared its stake in the private sector lender. The move comes soon after the announcement of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

As of December 31, 2021, HDFC Ltd held 15.93 crore shares amounting to 9.89 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank.

The lender’s scrip was trading about 3.95 per cent higher at Rs 328 apiece on BSE in morning trade on BSE.