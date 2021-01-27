Cabinet committee approves appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman, Ashwini Kumar Tewari as MDs at SBI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Managing Director of State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial bank.

Janakiraman, who is currently Deputy Managing Director, has been appointed as MD for three years.

ACC has also approved the appointment of Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Deputy Managing Director, as Managing Director of SBI for three years.

Both Janakiraman and Tewari are eligible for the extension of their term of office after a review of their performance, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.