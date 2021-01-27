Money & Banking

Cabinet committee approves appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman, Ashwini Kumar Tewari as MDs at SBI

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Managing Director of State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial bank.

Janakiraman, who is currently Deputy Managing Director, has been appointed as MD for three years.

ACC has also approved the appointment of Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Deputy Managing Director, as Managing Director of SBI for three years.

Both Janakiraman and Tewari are eligible for the extension of their term of office after a review of their performance, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 27, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.