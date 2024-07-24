Insurtech unicorn ACKO has acquired the digital chronic care management company OneCare, to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.

The acquisition, an undisclosed all-cash transaction, will see Dr. Rakesh Shivran and Sagar Bhat, co-founders of OneCare, join the ACKO leadership team.

The acquisition is a key component of its strategy to build a healthcare ecosystem to address aspects of a customer’s health insurance needs, from protection to prevention, care and recovery.

OneCare has developed an omnichannel care model that combines advanced wearables, data-driven insights, and accessibility of both physical clinics and virtual care teams.

“We’re constantly redefining the healthcare landscape for our customers at ACKO. We have acquired OneCare, whose core business values emphasise a customer-first approach and comprehensive care, sharing our common goals to alleviate customer pain points. Integrating OneCare’s capabilities will help us weave cutting-edge clinical care directly into our customers’ insurance experiences,,” said Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of ACKO.

Founded in 2016, Acko offers insurance for vehicles, health, and travel, and has raised over $450 million from investors, including Amazon, General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity.

