Aditya Birla AMC ties up with Saraswat Bank to sell mutual fund products

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (a significant non-bank financial services’ conglomerate), and investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) on Thursdayannounced a strategic tie up with Saraswat Bank. The bank is the largest and one of the oldest urban co-operative banks in India.
As per the agreement, Saraswat Bank will now offer the entire bouquet of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund products at its 280 plus branches across the country.
Commenting on the association, A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, “As one of India’s leading Mutual Fund players, we are constantly on the look-out for opportunities that can help us expand the distribution reach of mutual fund products and enable investors to benefit from our offerings. Saraswat Bank, undoubtedly is one of the prestigious and trusted names in the banking industry.”
He added, “We are confident that the strong network of Saraswat Bank’s branches coupled with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s expertise will further mutual fund penetration in India.”
Gautam Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Bank, said, “We are delighted to be associated with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund to offer their mutual fund schemes to our valued customers. This tie-up would go a long way in further strengthening the bond with our customers by offering them investment options in mutual fund schemes of ABSLMF.”
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...