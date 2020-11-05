Aditya Birla Cap Q2 profit up 3%

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹264.34 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal against ₹255.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total revenue from operations increased by 16. 1 per cent to ₹4,589.12 crore against ₹3,952.35 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“Overall lending book (NBFC and Housing Finance) stood at ₹57,592 crore. Gross disbursement in lending businesses has bounced back to pre-Covid levels in September 2020,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

In the NBFC business, it continued to focus on select segments with retail portfolio growth at 16 per cent year-on-year. Its loan book was at ₹45,475 crore with gross disbursals at ₹2,598 crore, which is two times that of the first quarter.

In the housing finance segment, its loan book was at ₹12,117 crore with 96 per cent retail mix; gross disbursal was at ₹687 crore in the second quarter this fiscal against ₹106 crore in the previous quarter.