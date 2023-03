Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has incorporated Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd (ABCDL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

ABCL said the new subsidiary has been incorporated to engage in distribution of financial products and services, including web-based services, e-commerce, and payments facilities and allied activities.

ABCL, in a regulatory filing, said it has subscribed to 5 lakh equity shares of ABCDL of a face value Rs 10 each, aggregating to an initial subscription amount of Rs 50 lakh.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit