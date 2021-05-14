Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net profit surges 161%

Aditya Birla Capital’s consolidated net profit surged by 161.1 per cent to ₹375.15 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2020-21 as against ₹143.67 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated net profit increased by 22.5 per cent to ₹1,126.54 crore, as compared to ₹919.78 crore in 2019-20.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Aditya Birla Capital posted a 16.2 per cent jump in its total revenue from operations to ₹5,586.83 crore (₹4,808.16 crore in previous fiscal).

“The retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to about 24 million, a 22 per cent year on year growth,” it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the overall assets under management across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 10 per cent year on year, to over ₹3,35,000 crore.

The overall lending book including NBFC and housing finance grew two per cent year on year to ₹60,557 crore.

The gross premium (across life and health insurance) grew 25 per cent year on year to ₹11,076 crore.