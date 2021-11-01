Aditya Birla Capital reports 43% jump in Q2 net profit

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 42.6 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹376.9 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal, led by robust growth in revenue. Its net profit was ₹264.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

This was its highest ever consolidated quarterly profit.

For the quarter ended September 30, total revenue from operations rose by 21.7 per cent to ₹5,593.22 crore from ₹4,595.17 crore in the same period last year.

“The company, through its subsidiaries, continues to maintain its track record of delivering strong performance through market and macroeconomic cycles, backed by its diversified business model,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Its retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing by 42 per cent year-on-year to about 2.8 crore.

Rise in AUM

Overall assets under management across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 24 per cent-year on year, to over ₹3,70,290 crore.

The overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) was ₹59,060 crore as of September 30.

The gross premium across life and health insurance for the half year grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,685 crore.