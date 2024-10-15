Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, has entered into a strategic partnership with BharatPe, a fintech company, to facilitate access to home loans and loan against property for latter’s merchant partners.

ABHFL is the first housing finance company to partner with BharatPe, offering streamlined access to secured lending through advanced digital solutions, significantly enhancing the user experience.

This collaboration enables ABHFL to offer Home Loans (HL) and Loans Against Property (LAP) to over 1. 3 crore merchants of BharatPe across 450+ cities, with a strong focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., said, “This partnership with BharatPe enables us to expand our digital footprint while offering customised region-specific financial solutions to their vast digital ecosystem.

It will empower a larger segment of the population to achieve their homeownership dreams with greater ease and efficiency”.

Backed by ABHFL’s financial expertise and BharatPe’s vast network, the partnership aims to provide seamless access to customized financing solutions for both, existing as well as new merchants.

Merchants can initiate loan applications directly through the BharatPe app, and avail benefits like faster processing, enhanced transparency, and real-time updates.

The partnership is poised to deliver region-specific, innovative financing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of BharatPe’sdiverse merchant base.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to providing a happy home loan experience and strengthens our role as industry innovators to make homeownership achievable for a wider range of individuals”, Gadgil said.

Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “I am excited about our partnership with ABHFL that enables us to offer 2 new types of secured loans- Home Loans and Loans Against Property. I am confident that with this partnership, we will be able to add a new dimension to our existing association with our merchants”.

In August this year, BharatPe ventured into secured loans with the launch of Two-wheeler loans and Loans Against Mutual Funds, offered in partnership with renowned financial services companies.

This partnership with ABHFL will enable BharatPe to offer region- specific, digital first secured credit solutions to the merchants of Bharat, Negi said. “These categories of loans will also play a vital role in enhancing our engagement with our merchant partners, as we will be able to help them with credit for their big-ticket or once in a lifetime purchases”, he added.

ABHFL will cater to the diverse needs of BharatPe’s vast merchant network by offering innovative, customised financing solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of different regions across India. This signifies a new milestone in ABHFL’s dedication to broadening its digital presence and offering innovative financial solutions to a wider audience.

