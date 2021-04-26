Agri-focussed NAFA raises $40 m via ECB

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency Private Ltd (NAFA), an agri-focused non-banking finance company and subsidiary of Netafim Singapore, has raised $40 million via external commercial borrowing (ECB) from the Phoenix Group and Cogito Capital, both Israel-based investors.
The NBFC recently also raised $9.4 million of Tier I Capital from Netafim Singapore and offering exit to the initial equity partners, Atmaram Properties & Granite Hill Fund, as they had reached their investment horizon, as per its statement.
The ECB funds will be utilised for business expansion, enhanced offerings, and to expand horizons in the agri-rural domain, it added
NAFA observed that the ECB fund-raise will improve its margins as it intends to service the high-cost old debt and bring down the overall cost of funds.
This is the maiden investment for both Phoenix Group and Cogito Capital in India and NAFA, through acquiring stake in Netafim Singapore, the statement said.
Agriculture needs holistic solutions
Since acquiring an NBFC licence from the RBI in 2013, NAFA has established its presence across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
According to NAFA, it has disbursed total loans worth over ₹1,000 crore to more than 10,000 customers as of date. Among these, more than 60 per cent of the farmers are small farmers and marginal farmers.
The company said it will expand its network and diversify to allied activities for customers’ long-term credit needs.
Lauri A Hanover, CFO, Netafim, said: “In the aftermath of Covid, India is gearing up for self-reliance with emphasis on the agri-rural economy and its rapid modernisation.
“The equity infusion in NAFA is aligned with our core of supporting customers in adopting precision irrigation and automation solutions in agriculture. This equity infusion will help NAFA strengthen its capital adequacy and further expand its market presence.”
Prabhat Chaturvedi, CEO, NAFA, observed that there is a need for diversified credit schemes in India, along with adequate handholding, to provide financial guidance to farmers on investing in agriculture and allied activities.
“With this investment, NAFA will further enhance its credit lending portfolio and expand horizons within the agri-rural domain beyond micro-irrigation…The said capital would help us strengthen our market position and reach the communities in a much broader way,” said Chaturvedi.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...