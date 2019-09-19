Money & Banking

AIBEA and BEFI plan strike on Oct 22

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

A file photo of a sign announcing a bank strike.   -  Ashoke Chakrabarty

The All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), the largest bank union in the country, and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), have called for an all-India bank strike on October 22.

This strike call has been made to oppose the proposed merger of 10 banks and resultant closure of six banks, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told BusinessLine. Already, certain bank unions have called for a two-day bank strike on September 26 and 27, to protest the merger of 10 major PSBs announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month and also to demand an increase in wages.

