AIBEA members to wear black badges in support of Bharat bandh on December 13

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), which represents a significant number of 11.5 lakh bank staff in the country, has come out in support of Bharat bandh called by protesting farmers on Tuesday. It said its 4-lakh-odd members will wear black badges to work and put up placards with farmers’ demands in front of bank branches.
In a statement issued on Sunday, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said the association members would also participate in demonstrations and rallies organised locally and support the campaign of the farmers through its social media handles.
“It is unfortunate that the government instead of resolving their (farmers’) genuine concerns amicably are adopting a negative attitude,” the statement said adding that AIBEA fully supported the demands of the farmers and demand the withdrawal of three farm legislations ‘undemocratically’ passed by Parliament.
A number of trade unions affiliated to the Left parties, the Congress and others have already extended their support to the bandh.
