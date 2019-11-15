AIIB clears $375 million loan to Mumbai for boosting investment in renewable energy

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has approved $575 million loan to ease congestion in Mumbai and boost private capital investment in renewable energy, power transmission and water infrastructure.

The loan includes $500 million for Mumbai's suburban railway network and $75 million to Tata Cleantech Capital LTD which funds renewable energy projects, AIIB Vice President and Chief Investment Officer D J Pandian told reporters today.

The loan will also be used to fund four laning of a 63 km stretch between Virar and Dahanu and the construction of a new suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat.