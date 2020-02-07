AIIB ready to lend $3 billion to Andhra Pradesh

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is ready to extend a loan of$3 billion to Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects.
This was decided at a meeting of AIIB representatives with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The loan would be utilised for the construction of ports, airports, roads, water grid projects and for irrigation projects.
According to the Chief Minister’s office, Jagan detailed the AIIB representatives about the welfare programmes being taken up by the government as enunciated in the Navaratnas.
The AIIB representatives said that they were glad to hear about welfare programmes for the people instead of privatisation after 20 years. They said the proposal of the present loan would be in addition to the loan already given to the state.
Bank Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer DJ Pandian, Director General (Investment Operations), UN Pang, and Principal Social Development Specialist Somnath Basu from the AIIB met the Chief Minister, an official release stated.
The AIIB is already investing in various projects in the state. The CM had explained to the visiting dignitaries that AP had an agri-based economy and 62 per cent people of the state were dependent on agriculture. Hence, priority was being accorded to irrigation projects, he added.
The CM told the AIIB officials that government intends to construct ports in Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam district, Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district. The bank officials said that they were ready to finance the construction of one port and added that they were ready to finance the construction of roads, water grid, airports and irrigation projects.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...