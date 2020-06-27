AINLIEF questions bid to list LIC in stock markets

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
The All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation, affiliated to the INTUC, said that it strongly opposes the move of the Centre to list LIC in the stock exchange and also the proposal to sell a part of the government holding through public offering.
The Federation's working president Deepak Sharma said in a statement that the main focus of the Government is privatisation and disinvestment of government holdings in Public Sector Undertakings. “The move to list LIC in stock exchange and the proposal to sell a part of the government holding through public offering is not in favour of policy holders of the LIC. It will result in trust deficit by policy holders and may also lead to weakening of the Corporation,” Sharma said. “Experimenting with the structure of LIC will negatively impact the national economy also,” he added.
He said the Centre is utilising the Covid situation to push its agenda of disinvestment and wholesale privatisation of Public Sector Enterprises, 100 per cent FDI in core sectors like the railways, defence, port and dock, coal, Air India, banks, also in the insurance sector.
“We will continue our fight to save the insurance sector which is the back bone of Indian economy,” Sharma said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
About 55% of the fund’s assets is allocated to large-caps and 35% to mid-caps
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...