Airtel Payments Bank appoints Pinak Chakraborty as Chief Information Officer

Airtel Payments Bank has appointed Pinak Chakraborty as its Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Chakraborty, a seasoned technology professional,will lead Airtel Payments Bank’s overall technology strategy and be responsible for digital innovation and transformation of products and services, sources close to the development said.

Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, he was heading product engineering for PayMaya, a fintech based out of the Philippines. Chakraborty is an engineering graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from NIT Silchar and has completed a post graduate certification from IIIT Hyderabad. He has 14 patents granted by the US Patent Office in the areas of application of machine learning and natural language processing.

At Airtel Payments Bank, Chakraborty will be a member of the Bank’s Executive Committee and will work closely with the bank’s MD and CEO, Anubrata Biswas and COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, sources added.