Airtel Payments Bank launches Digigold

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday launched DigiGold, a digital platform for customers to make investments in gold. This has been rolled out in partnership with SafeGold, a provider of digital gold.

With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank’s saving account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank.

The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks. There is no minimum investment value requirement and customers can start with as low as one rupee.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said in a statement : “DigiGold is the latest addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products. Our customers can now invest in gold through a seamless digital journey on our app. We also plan to introduce Systematic Investment Plans to enable customers to invest regularly.”

Airtel Payments Bank recently increased its savings deposit limit to ₹2 lakh in line with RBI guidelines. It now offers an increased interest rate of 6% on deposits between ₹1-2 lakh.