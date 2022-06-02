Airtel Payments Bank partners Muthoot Finance to offer gold loans on Airtel Thanks app

Airtel Payments Bank’s customers can now apply for a gold loan from Muthoot Finance within a minute on the Airtel Thanks app.

The latest offering, which will add to Airtel Payments Bank’s digital banking product portfolio, would enable easy credit access for the payments bank’s customers.

With this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank customers can get hassle-free gold loans with zero processing fees from Muthoot Finance. Muthoot Finance gives as much as 75 per cent of the pledged gold value as a loan. Customers get doorstep disbursals for loan amounts of ₹50,000 and above.

No additional charges

Through the Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loan amounts starting from ₹3,000 and for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges.

Customers can also apply for a gold loan by visiting any of the 500,000 neighbourhood banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said in a statement, “Gold Loans are secured loans that can be availed to cater to a variety of needs, from personal to professional. We are delighted to partner with Muthoot Finance to offer easy access to gold loans through the Airtel Thanks App. The flexible pay-back facility offered by Muthoot Finance makes it a great solution for customers who are looking for either short-term or long-term loans. We are positive that our customers will benefit from the same.”

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, said, “We are excited to join hands with Airtel Payments Bank to bring an effective and inclusive lending solution for customers. The partnership will give access to secured and affordable credit to customers looking for quick liquidity against their gold assets. We are happy to serve an extensive range of customers across various geographies and ticket sizes.