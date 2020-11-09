Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA General for car insurance

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer comprehensive car insurance to the payments bank’s customers.
The Smart Drive Private Car Insurance offers financial protection against damage to the vehicle due to accident, theft, and natural and man-made disasters.
Airtel Payments Bank’s customers can purchase the Bharti AXA’s car insurance policy within five minutes using a paperless, secure, and quick process through the Airtel Thanks app.
Currently, the country’s first payments bank has over 3 crore customers.
The car insurance offered through Airtel Payments Bank also compensates for injury or damages to another person or property caused due to a car accident.
The insurance comes with a personal accident cover for the policyholder. In the event of an accident leading to permanent disablement or loss of life, the policy ensures financial protection for the family.
“Motor insurance being mandatory in the country constitutes an important requirement for millions of car users. We are delighted to partner with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer this comprehensive car insurance,” said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank.
Bharti AXA General Insurance Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Srinivasan said, “As part of our partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and strong synergies of customer-centricity, we are offering innovative motor insurance products to its customers through a seamless journey from the purchase to the claim process. The strategic alliance will also help us reach out to the growing customer base of the bank and secure them.”
With no pre-inspection required, a customer only needs to fill in the details about the vehicle, and the insurance is immediately issued on their registered email id and mobile number.
At the time of the renewal, customers can choose from a wide range of add on covers. This includes depreciation cover, small consumable items, loss or replacement of car key, roadside assistance in the event of car breakdown, damage of the engine or gearbox, medical expenses if the policyholder is injured, ambulance expense to reach the hospital, and many more.
Recently, Airtel Payments Bank tied up with Bharti AXA General Insurance to provide Shop Insurance exclusively for its retailers and merchants. Earlier, this payments bank had tied up with Bharti AXA General Insurance for offering health and two wheeler insurance on the bank’s platform.
Fuelled by rise in digital payments in the country, Airtel Payments Bank closed financial year 2019-20 with revenues of ₹ 474 crore, up 87 per cent over the previous year.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...