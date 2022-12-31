Indian Overseas Bank on Saturday announced that Ajay Kumar Srivastava will take charge as the MD and CEO of the bank for three years with effect from January 1.

Starting his career as a probationary officer with Allahabad Bank in 1991, Srivastava spent 27 years there. He joined IOB on October 9, 2017 serving as an executive director since then. In September 2022, the Centre promoted Srivastava as IOB’s MD and CEO, effective January 1, 2023.

