All-India bank strike on January 8

Bank employees and officers across the country will join the National General Strike on January 8, AIBEA General Secretary, C.H.Venkatachalam, has said.

This strike has been called to oppose the Central Government's anti-worker labour policies and its anti-people banking reforms, he said.

The strike call has been given by the five unions -- AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC. Employees of the RBI, co-operative banks, RRBs, LIC and general insurance sector would also join the strike, Venkatachalam said.

The central trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors, have also given a call for a National General Strike on January 8, 2020.