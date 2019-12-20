All-India bank strike on January 8

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Bank employees and officers across the country will join the National General Strike on January 8, AIBEA General Secretary, C.H.Venkatachalam, has said.
This strike has been called to oppose the Central Government's anti-worker labour policies and its anti-people banking reforms, he said.
The strike call has been given by the five unions -- AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC. Employees of the RBI, co-operative banks, RRBs, LIC and general insurance sector would also join the strike, Venkatachalam said.
The central trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors, have also given a call for a National General Strike on January 8, 2020.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
What makes Christmas the perfect setting for a good old ghost story?
Bonhomie and good cheer mark Christmas in Stuttgart, Germany. Even the creepy Santas get a polite reception
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...