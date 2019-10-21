All-India strike may hit banking operations

Services at PSBs may be affected with some employee unions planning to observe a nation-wide strike on Tuesday to protest against bank mergers and fall in deposit rates.

However, officers and private sector banks are not part of the strike call given by the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). Most of the banks, including State Bank of India, have already informed customers about the strike and its impact on them.

“The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on the bank’s operation will be minimal,” said SBIlast week.

In the absence of any positive outcome in the meeting called by the Chief Labour Commissioner, it has been decided to go ahead with the strike, said AIBEA General Secretary CH Vekatachalam.