Allianz insurance captive wins two awards

The insurance operations captive centre of Allianz - internally known as Allianz Services India with offices in Technopark here and Eon IT park in Pune - has won two awards at the recent Nasscom GCC Conclave 2019.
The Nasscom Global Capability Centres (GCC) awards honour the best of all captive units (in-house) of large multinational organisations operating out of India.
There are over 1,100 GCCs currently operating here across the financial services, technology, R&D, electronics, automobile, retail and healthcare industries.
There were more than 250 applications in four categories competing for the top honours, a spokesperson for Allianz Services India said here.
The Allianz captive bagged top honours in the categories of 'Transformation Catalyst' and 'Learning & Skill Development' instituted by Nasscom, the apex industry body of the IT and ITES industry.
Jison John, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allianz Services India, received the awards at the event commented and said the talented people of the company and the focus on delivery excellence enabled it to win the recognition.
"This win underlines the fact that we are an excellent partner for delivering best-in-class services for the benefit of our customers,” he added.
The awards come close on the heels of an international recognition that Allianz Services India won earlier this year – a Gold Prize at the Global Stevie Awards in the category of 'Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year in the Financial Service Industry’.
