‘Allow partial functioning of RBI-registered NBFCs’

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has written to the Maharashtra government seeking partial functioning of RBI-registered non-banking financial companies during the current preventive measures being taken to check the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the State.
“It is necessary that essential staff may be required to be physically present in the branch offices and they cannot Work from Home for the collections, depositing cash in banks,” said FIDC in a representation to Sitaram Kunte, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.
Noting that the State government has exempted banks from the closure of offices in the Break the Chain order, FIDC said that operations of NBFCs are also similar to those of banks.
“Similarly, insurance companies, stock markets and its operators, mutual funds are treated at par with banks,” said FIDC, adding that NBFCs are the only part of the financial sector that has been left out.
“If at least 30 per cent of our staff are permitted to be operative on rotation basis, we can cater to the rising financial requirements of a larger segment of lower and middle income customers during this challenging time,” the FIDC further said.
Noting that a similar exemption was provided to NBFCs during the lockdown last year, FIDC said: “We make an appeal to exempt RBI-registered NBFCs under Clause 5 (a) of the said order date on April 4 and issue necessary advisory that the essential operations of NBFCs in Maharashtra are continued on par with banking operation and to facilitate the essential staff to provide the essential services to our stakeholders.”
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...