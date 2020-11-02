Altico Capital defaults on ₹6 crore interest payments

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Altico Capital India Ltd on Monday said it has defaulted on interest payments aggregating ₹ 5.91 crore on October 31, 2020, to five financial entities including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL).
The outstanding exposure (principal) of these five entities to the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is ₹ 669.35 crore.
As per Altico’s regulatory disclosure, SBI (Term Loan III/ Principal: ₹ 250 crore/ Rate of Interest: 10.15 per cent) has the highest exposure to the NBFC; followed by BoB (₹ 233.33 crore/ 10.70 per cent); ABFL (TL I: ₹ 80 crore and TL II: ₹ 40 crore/ 10.50 per cent for both loans); Edelweiss ARC (TL II: ₹ 43.75 crore/ 9.95 per cent); and ACRE ARC (₹ 22.27 crore/ 10.05 per cent).
While the original tenor of loan taken by Altico from BoB is five years, the tenor of all other loans mentioned above is three years.
Altico said the total amount of its outstanding borrowings from Banks / Financial Institutions is ₹ 2,385 crore. The financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt is ₹ 3,863 crore, as per its regulatory filing.
The NBFC said:“We understand that the resolution plan for Altico Capital has been approved by its lenders in March 2020 and is currently in the process of being implemented.
“Meanwhile, in December 2019 and September 2020, as directed by the lenders appointed steering committee an interim cash distribution aggregating to ₹400 crore has been paid to all lenders on pro rata basis to their principal outstanding and interest accrued up to the date of default — September 12, 2019.”
In this regard, the company observed that in its assessment such cash distribution does not tantamount to a restructuring or change in terms of its existing debt.
“Further, we believe lenders are likely to have appropriated their respective inflows on the basis of their internal calculations which may be different from our basis,” the company said.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...