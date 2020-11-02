Altico Capital defaults on ₹6 crore interest payments

Altico Capital India Ltd on Monday said it has defaulted on interest payments aggregating ₹ 5.91 crore on October 31, 2020, to five financial entities including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL).

The outstanding exposure (principal) of these five entities to the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is ₹ 669.35 crore.

As per Altico’s regulatory disclosure, SBI (Term Loan III/ Principal: ₹ 250 crore/ Rate of Interest: 10.15 per cent) has the highest exposure to the NBFC; followed by BoB (₹ 233.33 crore/ 10.70 per cent); ABFL (TL I: ₹ 80 crore and TL II: ₹ 40 crore/ 10.50 per cent for both loans); Edelweiss ARC (TL II: ₹ 43.75 crore/ 9.95 per cent); and ACRE ARC (₹ 22.27 crore/ 10.05 per cent).

While the original tenor of loan taken by Altico from BoB is five years, the tenor of all other loans mentioned above is three years.

Altico said the total amount of its outstanding borrowings from Banks / Financial Institutions is ₹ 2,385 crore. The financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt is ₹ 3,863 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Resolution plan

The NBFC said:“We understand that the resolution plan for Altico Capital has been approved by its lenders in March 2020 and is currently in the process of being implemented.

“Meanwhile, in December 2019 and September 2020, as directed by the lenders appointed steering committee an interim cash distribution aggregating to ₹400 crore has been paid to all lenders on pro rata basis to their principal outstanding and interest accrued up to the date of default — September 12, 2019.”

In this regard, the company observed that in its assessment such cash distribution does not tantamount to a restructuring or change in terms of its existing debt.

“Further, we believe lenders are likely to have appropriated their respective inflows on the basis of their internal calculations which may be different from our basis,” the company said.