Altico Capital holds meetings with creditors for resolution

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Altico Capital, which is reeling under a liquidity crisis and a weak real estate market, on Sunday said it has held a series of meetings with its creditors to find a resolution that will allow it to meet its financial commitments.
The liquidity situation of the non-banking finance company was exacerbated by, among others, prepayments of loans to a couple of lenders due to high interest rate reset/ exercise of put option, setting off of unutilised external commercial borrowing funds by a leading private sector bank against its outstanding, and loan-recall notices.
The total exposure of 27 lenders to Altico Capital is about ₹4,400 crore. The NBFC has a loan book of about ₹6,900 crore. Altico, in a statement, said that after it received a one-notch rating downgrade earlier this month, several of its lenders recalled a substantial amount of debt. The company concluded that it did not have sufficient liquidity to honour all of its obligations on a timely basis.
“This lack of capacity led Altico to pause further debt repayments in order to maintain itself as a going concern and to protect the interests of all stakeholders.
“Following unforeseen actions by some lenders, Altico notified the stock exchange that on September 12 it had defaulted on an interest payment and stated its commitment to evaluate options for resolving the liquidity issues,” said the statement.
The company emphasised that it is important that stakeholders give it and its advisors time to craft a plan that may maximise asset value, refrain from actions that exacerbate the liquidity problem, and bear in mind the significant headwinds the real estate sector faces at the present time.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports