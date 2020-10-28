Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card crosses 10-lakh issuance milestone

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that the bank has issued about 14 lakh Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. “In the process, the credit card has become the fastest in the country to cross the milestone of 10 lakh, in less than 20 months of its launch,” they said in a statement.

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank introduced the co-branded credit card, powered by Visa, in 2018. Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, said the bank enabled video KYC facility across the country in June 2020, thereby allowing new-to-bank customers to apply for the credit card seamlessly from anywhere in the country. “We believe that with this facility, more customers will be able to apply for the card in a contactless and safe way,” he said

“To make digital payments more convenient and seamless we have introduced instant issuance of cards in under 60 seconds and 100 per cent digital video KYC enabled issuance. It is the trust that customers have in us that encourages us to further innovate on behalf of them,” said Vikas Bansal, Director and Head Financial Services, Amazon Pay.