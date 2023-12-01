Amazon Pay has launched a video sign language Know Your Customer (KYC) service for hearing and speech impaired customers.

The initiative enables two-way video communication in sign-language between Amazon Pay employees and customers. The goal is to make the KYC process easy for those who rely on sign language, and make digital payments more inclusive.

The initiative aligns with Amazon’s commitment to Digital Bharat, ensuring that its services are inclusive and accessible to all, in line with the broader vision for a digitally empowered India, said the company.

Vikas Bansal, Director Payments and Financial Services, IN Payments, said, ‘’Our sign-language video KYC service is a natural extension of Amazon Pay’s focus on Customer Obsession and Financial Inclusion. With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely.”

This service offers them enhanced benefits of digital wallet for their everyday payment needs. We want to ensure that our products are inclusive and that our services, experiences, and functionality is available to everyone, he added.

Amazon Pay has provided Indian sign language training to over 120 employees to provide video-based KYC services to customers across India. The interactive training module, focused on equipping employees with the ability to effectively communicate with hearing and speech-impaired customers, has been developed by the in-house team.

Amazon has also launched ‘Listen-Ins for Accessibility’ where customer service teams listen to recordings of calls made by anonymous customers with disabilities to learn about issues faced by them and their unique needs.

